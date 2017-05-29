5 killed, 20 injured in road accident

Khanewal

Five passengers were killed and 20 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident occurred due to speeding near Chowk Metla in which five people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured to Jehanian, Tibba Sultanpur hospitals and the Nishtar Hospital Multan. The drivers of the bus and truck managed to escape.

In Faisalabad a youth shot at and killed a woman over monetary dispute in the limits of Sadar Jaranwala police station. Police said here Sunday that Saqlain Shah of Chak No 235-GB allegedlly shot dead Sadaf, wife of Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Chak No 237-GB, over monetary dispute. A case has been registered.—APP