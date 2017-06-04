5 Indian soldiers killed in LoC retaliatory firing

Befitting response by Pakistan Army

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Five Indian soldiers were killed and many injured as Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control on Saturday, DG Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Pakistan Army befittingly responded to yet another incident of ceasefire violation by Indian troops in the Tatta Pani sector along the LoC, destroying Indian bunkers in the exchange of fire, the DG ISPR said.

The violation came a day after the United Nations expressed concerns over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following unprovoked Indian firing across the LoC which killed at least two civilians on June 1.

“The situation (in Kashmir) continues to be of concern to us,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guetteres’ spokesperson said in response to a question by a Pakistani journalist at the regular noon briefing. “The secretary general is monitoring the situation … he is watching,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric added.

Today’s episode marks the second incident of cross-border firing this week. On Thursday, two individuals were killed and six others injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC.

On Friday, two civilians were injured as Indian border forces violated the ceasefire agreement along the LoC, according to the ISPR.

Indian troops had resorted to unprovoked firing in Nezapir Sector along the LoC, injuring the civilians.

Incidents of cross-border firing have become a norm since the last months of 2016 as tensions simmer between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue. Exchanges of fire have been reported sporadically since the new year began.