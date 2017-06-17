5 Indian cops killed in IHK clashes

Srinagar

Five Indian police personnel were killed Friday when Kashmiri rebels fighting against Indian rule ambushed a police vehicle in India-held Kashmir, while several civilians were injured in clashes that erupted during a gun-battle between rebels and Indian government forces in the disputed region, officials and witnesses said. Superintendent of Police Pani said rebels sprayed gunfire at the police vehicle in the southern Achabal area. All five officers on board were killed, he said. On Thursday, two police officers were killed in two separate shootings by suspected rebels in Srinagar, the region’s main city, and in the southern Kulgam area. At the funeral of one of the slain policemen on Friday, hundreds of people chanted slogans calling for Kashmir’s freedom from Indian rule. Authorities suspended mobile internet services in Kashmir and cellphone service in some areas of southern Kashmir, fearing activists would mobilise anti-India protests in the region. Protests against Indian rule followed by clashes were also reported in other areas of the region. Several people were reportedly injured. Also on Friday, Indian soldiers fired at a taxi after it ignored orders to halt at a checkpoint in northern Bandipora. Two civilians received bullet injuries but were reported to be out of danger.—Agencies