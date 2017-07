Rawalpindi

A local police on Sunday arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting Rs 16300 and 4 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman. Bani police conducted a raid in the area Shah Chan Chiragh and held five for allegedly playing gambling. Those arrested by the Police were identified as Jahangir, Ali, Liaquat, Badar and Yousaf. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.—APP