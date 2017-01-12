Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday apprehended five electricity thieves in its various regions.
According to an IESCO’s spokesman, five culprits were caught red-handed from Jhelum circle.
The culprits were involved in power theft either by direct line or breaking security strip of meters, he added.
He said cases had been lodged against power thieves under the new amended electricity act.—APP
5 electricity thieves held
