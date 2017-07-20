5 die in bus-car collision

R Y Khan

At least five people were killed and nine others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a car in Rahim Yar Khan early Wednesday. The bus was headed to Sadiqabad from Lahore when it crashed into the car near the village of Kot Samaba, resulting in the tragedy. According to reports, the bus was over-speeding due to which the accident occurred. The driver of the bus fled from the scene. Late Tuesday night, Rahim Yar Khan was also the scene of yet another crash as an oil tanker overturned here in the Zafarabad area.—INP