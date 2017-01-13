5-Day Faculty Training Programme kicks off at NUML

Staff Reporter

5-Day Faculty Training Programme on Research Methodology for English Language Teachers in collaboration with Higher Education Commission kicked off at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Thursday.

Director General HEC Learning Innovation Division Fida Hussain was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony while Director General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Dean Faculty of English Studies Dr. Safeer Awan, Course Coordinator HEC Tahir Mehmood, Dr. Ejaz Mirza organizer of the training, focal person training Assistant Professor Muntazir Mehdi, participants from various universities also attended the training session.

Speaking on the occasion DG HEC Fida Hussain said that the purpose of the training programme was to create research culture in the country and guide the faculty members to conduct standard research.

He said that HEC was striving hard to promote research and it’s because of the HEC efforts that Pakistan is producing quality research work as compared to India. He vowed that HEC will enhance research grant to meet the future needs. He thanked NUML for playing active role to promote research culture.