5-day Anti-Polio drive to start from Jan 16

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district from January 16. During the campaign,1951 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 811,708 children less than five years of age, Incharge District Polio drive Muhammad Hussain told here Wednesday

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He said, “1951 mobile teams have been constituted for door-to-door vaccination of the children. Besides that 396 area incharges, 205 medical officers, and allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign so that their children could be vaccinated in nearby areas. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success”.

The Health Department officials have been directed to remain vigilant ,particularly in those areas where polio-virus was found during the last campaign,he added.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the Health Department to make the campaign a success. The Incharge urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

“The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved”.

He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment Board areas of Rawalpindi.