5-day anti-polio drive kicks off

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign Monday started in the entire district to cover more than 811,708 children below five years age. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority, Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Butt informed that 1951 polio teams, 270 health centers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive. During the campaign, he said, over 250,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while the set target of the campaign would be achieved by August 11. He said polio drops were also being administered at transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years age. He said staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. The CEO advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.