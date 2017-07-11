5-day anti-polio drive kicks off

Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign on Monday started here in district to cover more than 811,708 children below five years age. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Health Authority, Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Butt informed that 1951 polio teams, 270 health centers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 250,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine on first day adding the set target to vaccinate polio drops to 811,708 children would be achieved by July 14.—APP