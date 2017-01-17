5-day anti-polio drive kicks off

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign has kicked off in the entire district here on Monday to cover more than 850,745 children below five years of age,said District Coordination Officer(DCO)Talat Gondal while inaugurating the polio campaign here at Dhamial.

The DCO informed that 1951 polio teams ,396 area incharges, 205 medical officers, and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals are participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 250,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while 850,745 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by January 20.

He said polio drops were also being administered at transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. The DCO advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.