5-day anti-polio drive from Feb 27

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti polio drive would commence in the entire district from February 27. During the campaign, 1951 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 829,870 children less than five years of age, Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal Friday said.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He said 1951 mobile teams had been constituted for door-to-door vaccination of the children. Besides 204 mobile teams, 52 area incharges and allied hospitals and Tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign so that their children could be vaccinated in nearby areas.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone would be left unturned to make the campaign a success. The health department officials had been directed to remain vigilant particularly in those areas where polio virus was found during the last campaign, he added.

He said all possible steps had been taken by the health department to make the campaign a success. The deputy commissioner urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved, he urged. He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams had also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, adding special arrangements had also been made to cover Cantonment Board areas of Rawalpindi.