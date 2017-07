Our Correspondent

Mingora

At least five children were injured when an ‘old’ hand grenade went off during recess near a private school in Shamozai area of Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. The children were playing near a pile of mud when the grenade buried near an under-construction detonated, police officials said.

The children were shifted to Saidu Sharif hospital for immediate treatment. According to the hospital staff, the children were aged between seven and 10.