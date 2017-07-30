5 Afghan women die tracing ‘missing’ husbands

Kabul

At least five Afghan women were killed and a child was wounded in a landmine explosion Saturday morning in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province, Afghan authorities said.

Local District Governor Abdul Razaq Kakar told media that the women had stepped out of the house in search of their husbands, who were members of local Afghan police, after they heard rumors that a check post in Gurziwan district’s Ghalbian village was overrun by the Taliban.

“However, the check post responsible to protect Ghalbian village had not been taken over, but in fact, it was handed over to the Taliban by the policemen along with their weapons overnight, which paved the way for control of militants in the area,” Kakar said.

The post was manned by two local police commanders along with their 13 personnel, who allegedly joined the Taliban.

Once the Taliban took control of the post, they planted landmines around it. “They wanted to kill our Afghan security forces by planting the landmines, but instead the family members of the turncoat policemen died,” he said.

The victims’ bodies still remain on the scene because rescuers were scared that there might be more landmines planted in the area. “It is a remote village; we are trying to get assistance from the provincial capital,” the official added.

Faryab, one of the safest provinces of Afghanistan until two years back, has now turned into a hotbed of Taliban and insurgency in the region. Local officials claim that tens of Uzbek, Tajik and Chechen militants along with their family members have moved to the province after the Pakistani army began a military operation in Pakistan’s Waziristan near the Afghan border.—Agencies