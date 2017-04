City Reporter

A sessions court on Thursday indicted five accused involved in the murder of stage actress Qismat Baig.

Earlier, the police produced accused -Rana Muzamil, Abid, Azam, Habib ur Rehman and Rizwan- before Additional District and Sessions Judge Saif Ullah. The court indicted the accused but all of them pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges.

At this, the court adjourning the matter till April 28 summoned witnesses for recording their statement.