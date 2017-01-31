5 accused arrested in Police operation

Observer Report

Crackdown against criminal elements under National Action Plan (NAP) continues in Karachi as police arrested five accused during operation in different parts of the city on Sunday night.

According to details, police conducted an operation in different localities of Orangi Town and apprehended three accused. Police have also recovered arms and narcotics from them. Police sources said the arrested persons were involved in several crimes.

Police conducted an operation in Awami Colony area and arrested a gang member of rickshaw and motorcycle thieves. Police also recovered a rickshaw and a stolen motorcycle from his possession. Separately, police arrested a drug peddler from Gabol Town area.