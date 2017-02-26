5.6m KP children to be vaccinated

Peshawar

Around 5.6 million children will be vaccinated in the province as three days anti-polio drive will start in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday. This was stated by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator, Akbar Khan here on Sunday in a high level meeting. Representatives from UNICEF, EPI, WHO, BMGF and other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that due to concerted efforts of government departments and partners organizations significant decreased in polio cases had been witnessed in the province. “Provincial capital Peshawar is polio free since February last while efforts were underway to stop virus transmission in the high risk areas of the province,” he added.

Akbar Khan informed the meeting that comprehensive plan was made to ensure polio eradication in 2017, adding that OPV and IPV campaigns have been part of the plan.

According to the EOC data 5.647 million children under 5 years of age will be administered polio drops in the province including 77 camps of Afghan Refugees and TDPs.

The campaign will start from February 27 in 1032 union councils, for which 17767 total teams of trained health workers have been constituted out of which 15092 mobile teams, 1592 fixed teams, 924 transit teams, while 159 are roaming teams.

Coordinator EOC, reiterated that polio vaccine was safe and polio was eradicated from the globe through the same vaccine. He appreciated the positive and constructive role played by media and other segments of society in anti-polio efforts, saying that strong support had resulted in successes against polio.—APP