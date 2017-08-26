5.3 intensity quake jolted Islamabad, adjoining areas

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Islamabad and adjoining areas on Friday.

According reports, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas on Friday noon. The intensity of the quake was 5.3 on Richter Scale. The depth is stated to be 85 kilometers. The epicenter was located at Afghanistan and Tajikistan borders.

In Islamabad, panicked citizens rushed out of their homes and offices to open places and started reciting Kalima. There was no report of any casualties or damage to property in the quake-hit areas.—INP

