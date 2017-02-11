4m saplings to be planted in province: Yawar

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Mian Yawar Zaman Friday said that target had been fixed for plantation of four million saplings in the province under Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2017.

The minister expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2017 by planting a sapling on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister at Forest Karol Ghati, here.

He said that 4.7 million saplings would be planted on the lands under Forests Department, 1.44 million on the area under Pak-Army, 1.21 million on land of other departments while 6.64 million saplings at private lands.

He said that in addition to Spring Tree Plantation Campaign for 2016-17, Forests Department would make plantation on 8317 acres land as well as on 351 avenue mile along roadsides from its developmental and non-developmental budget.

The Minister said that basic aim of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign was to create awareness among the people for maximum tree plantation to overcome environmental pollution. He said that increasing demand of energy and wood also needed maximum tree plantation and people should take active part in this regard.

Mian Yawar Zaman said that under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme, 5.5 million saplings of different varieties would be planted on empty land of ten thousand acre in different forests within next five years.

He said that tree plantation was being formally launched today by planting about 100,000 saplings on area of 138 acres in 19 districts including Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur.