49 immigrants feared drowned in Mediterranean Sea

Madrid

Some 49 African immigrants are feared to have drowned following the rescue of three men from a dinghy, 28 nautical miles north of the Island of Alboran in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Morocco, Spanish Coast Guard said.

The Spanish media reported that Maritime Rescue services on Tuesday saved a 17-year-old and two 25-year-old from the rubber dinghy, which was described as “half sunk.”

The Rescue Services confirmed that the youngest of the three men rescued told them the dinghy had set sail from the north coast of Morocco with 52 people on board on Sunday and had been drifting for almost two days.—APP