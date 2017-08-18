49 drug peddlers held

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The district would be purged of drug peddlers, addicts and quacks by continuing merciless crackdown on them, Acting DC A.D. Warraich said here.

While addressing the District Anti-Narcotics Committee, he said that the District Administration and police have launched crackdown on the quacks and drug paddlers and he has detained 49 drug paddlers including two women for one month and sent them Central Jail.

He particularly appreciated the DPO for extending his cooperation and coordination with the District Administration in this respect. More than 40 clinics being run by quacks have been sealed during the past one month, he added. He further said that those drug paddlers and quacks selling intoxicants to the youth deserve no leniency and they should be dealt with sternly. Excise and Taxation Officer Malik Tahir purged the general public to pinpoint the drug paddlers and quacks in their localities and assured that their information would be kept secret.

The DC accepted the proposal for setting up Anti-Narcotics/Rehabilitation Centre in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad so as to save the lives of youth who have been led astray by the drug paddlers and quacks. In this connection the Chief Executive Officer (Health) would be asked to prepare feasibility report.