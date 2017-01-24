48 more power pilferers nabbed

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 48 more electricity thieves in various regions of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesman told media here Tuesday that 27 culprits were caught red handed from Attock, seven each from Islamabad and Chakwal, four from Rawalpindi and three from Jhelum circles.

He said the drive was launched on the directives of CEO Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan.

All the culprits were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have also been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.