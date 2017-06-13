4784 profiteers fined of Rs12.89m during first 15 days of Ramazan

Staff Reporter

Karachi administration fined 4784 shopkeepers of almost Rs. 12.89 million for overcharging local consumers during first fortnight of Ramazan. Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmad Khan, on Monday, sharing details of the campaign launched by him against the profiteers said 70 chronic profiteers were also jailed for repeated violation of official price list. “Administration is to protect the rights of local consumers, in particular context of quality goods and affordable rates, said the Commissioner. He said those penalized included 246 milk sellers, 729 grocers, 386 chicken sellers 830 green grocers 1766 fruit sellers, 295 meat sellers, 413 sellers of confectionery items besides 119 sellers of miscellaneous items. District and divisional administration, he said is ensuring that retailers may necessarily and prominently display price lists issued by the administration so that consumers may not be hoodwinked under any pretext. Commissioner of Karachi claimed that assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars are extensively involved in the exercise covering Liaqutabad, Saddar, Civil Lines, Garden, SITE, Gulshan e Hijri, Gulshan e Iqbal, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Korangi, Baldia Town, New Karachi, Landhi, Model Colony, Ibrahim Hyderi, Malir etc. Khan said the administration to avert unwarranted raise in the cost of fruit and vegetable items is also ensuring auction of these in the wholesale market is conducted with optimum transparency, amidst the presence of people representing concerned stakeholders.