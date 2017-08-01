473 POs arrested during general hold-up

During a general hold-up in all districts of the province Sunday night, police arrested 473 procliamed offenders (POs), 159 criminals and 170 suspected persons. The police also recovered 42-kg charas, 1,500-gram heroin, 2,560-litre liquor, 104 pistols, four revolvers, 22 guns, nine rifles, three Kalashnikovs and 309 bullets from the accused. As many as 5,729 vehicles including 249 official vehicles were checked by the police; among them were 1,805 without number-plates, 43 illegal green-number plates, three illegal blue number-plates. During checking, 2,407 vehicles were impounded.—APP

