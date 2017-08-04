46-member cabinet takes oath today

Some of ministers include Dar, Kh Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Dastgir, Saira Afzal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Qadir Baloch, Akram Khan Durrani

The meeting held at Murree under the chair of former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday finalised the names of 46-member cabinet ending uncertainty regarding the cabinet formation. The cabinet members will be sworn in today at 9 AM by President Mamnoon Hussain. Following the oath-taking the first session of the cabinet will be chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to sources, Ishaq Dar would continue his job as Finance Minister but the ruling party has decided to induct Khawaja Muhammad Asif as Foreign Minister, Ahsan Iqbal as Interior Minister, Khurram Dastgir as Defence Minister and Mushahid Ullah Khan will be the Environment Minister.

Saira Afzal Tarar has been given poltfolio of health minister; Marriyum Aurangzeb as information minister; Darshan Laal as interprovincial coordination minister; Balighur Rehman as religious affairs minister, Saad Rafique will continue as railways minister, Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch as states and frontier regions (safron) minister and Akram Khan Durrani as minister of state.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar has been left out of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet.

Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz, Abdur Rehman Kanju, Arshad Leghari, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Jawed Ali and Ikram Khan are expected to be appointed ministers of state. Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Irshad Laghari will also be part of the new cabinet.

The latest development came hours after the PML-N’s top brass held two back-to-back consultative meetings at Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Donga Gali residence.

The party has been deliberating over membership of the new cabinet over the past few days, as well as its contender for the upcoming NA-120 by-poll for the seat left vacant by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The federal cabinet was dissolved after Sharif stepped down following a landmark Supreme Court ruling on the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif directed the core committee to induct more ministers from the South Punjab in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PM Abbasi will prepare a list of probables and then get it approved from the former PM.

Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shahbaz Sharif, among others, held a meeting at Shahbaz’s residence near Murree to finalise names of cabinet members.

It was decided that a meeting of the PML-N’s central working committee would be called in the next few days to decide the party’s internal matters. Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will likely be given a ceremonious title as the party’s head since his present position of party president cannot continue owing to the Panama Papers case verdict.

Sources added that Shahbaz Sharif could be nominated as the party’s president.

The meeting was attented by newly appointed PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif, Pervez Rashid and others.

It is also being pointed out whether Shahbaz Sharif should contest from NA-120 and consequently be appointed as the premier after his brother’s ouster.