46 DIK schools closed due to insufficient security measures

Di Khan

The department of education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered closure of 46 government schools in different areas of the district for five days. According to district education department, 15 schools were closed in Dera City, 10 in Tehsil Paro, 9 in Tehsil Kulachi, 12 Primary and middle schools in Tehsil Pahar Pur. The education department has directed the schools’ administration to improve security in collaboration with local police.

Khairpur: The management of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur on Thursday decided to adopt foolproof security at the campus. A high level meeting to review the security apparatus of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur was held under the chair of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah. Speaking to the participants of the meeting, Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah said, the latest attacks had created sense of insecurity as academic institutions are the soft targets of militant outfits.

It is the need of the hour to take effective measures in order to provide foolproof security to faculty members, staff and students, she added. It was decided that owing to security threats entry of the all unauthorized vehicles and motorbikes had been banned.

The Deans and Chairmen of the respective faculties and departments will ensure that no outsider will be allowed within the department premises and class rooms. All the student point buses will be thoroughly searched with the help of metal detectors. Awareness regarding security will be made through circulars, handbills, social and mass media to apprise the all stakeholders.

It was also decided that within the hostel premises, the stay of outsiders will be strictly banned. Barbered wires will be fenced along the campus premises. In the University colony, the unauthorized vehicles will not be allowed to enter.

During the time of arrival and departure of the students, the University security, transport staff will be deployed for the proper arrangements of the traffic and the strict search would be conducted at the main entrance of the University.—APP