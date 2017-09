Staff Reporter

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday wasted almost 4500 litre adulterated milk. According to a PFA spokesman, the special teams under the supervision of ADG (Operations) Rafia Haider, checked 238 vehicles at different entry points here early in the morning and found adulterated milk in 91 vehicles which was wasted.

Similarly, the teams also wasted 410 litre milk in Faisalabad, 470 litre in Gujranwala, 766 litter in Multan, 530 litre milk in Rawalpindi.