Over 45 manufacturers selling 145 illegal cigarette brands evading regulations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

According to report, there has been a shift in volumes and market share from the legitimate industry to the illicit sector. Illicit trade in cigarettes is 41% of the total market in Pakistan. Illicit trade comprises of locally produced tax evading cigarette brands and smuggled cigarette brands. Local tax evading accounts for almost 85% of the total illicit market and the remainder is smuggled.

More than 45 manufacturers are selling more than 145 brands in the market, evading the fiscal and regulatory laws of the country. The price differential between tax paying and tax evading brands grew to Rs. 47. A legitimate packet sells for Rs. 72 whereas an illicit pack sells for R. 25. It is alarming to know that the minimum tax applicable per pack is Rs. 43 and cigarettes are selling as low as Rs. 15. Excessive excise led price increases have fuelled the growth of such tax evading cigarette brands.

The contribution of illicit segment to the national exchequer remained a negligible 2-3% of the total revenue contribution by tobacco industry. Each year account, due to illicit cigarette trade, more than Rs. 47 billion to the Government of Pakistanis lost in the form of potential revenues.

The WHO itself states that illicit cigarette trade is a global phenomenon and is 10% of the entire global market, and is 50% or more is low and middle income countries. This is fast becoming true in the case of Pakistan, where illicit cigarettes are growing to become more than 50% of the market, if continued unabated.

The Government of Pakistan has taken serious notice of this issue and has even formed an enforcement network against illicit trade. There are approximately 13 agencies and 25 laws in place to curb illicit cigarette trade. Certain fragments of society however taken a tunnel vision approach and refuse to accept reality.

Pakistan can see the effects of illicit cigarette trade as well. Revenue contribution to Government has for the first time declined and is in shortfall of approximately Rs40 billion. This is only set to decline further if legit industry volumes continue to decline and such a trend continues.