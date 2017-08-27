44 suspects nabbed in twin cities

At least 44 suspects were apprehended by Police in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and weapons, drugs and other stolen items were recovered from their possession on Saturday.

According to police sources, the Capital Police arrested 10 suspects and recovered missing motorbikes, 2kg chars, heroin, 35 liters wines, weapons and other ammunitions from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Police have arrested 34 suspects and recovered weapons, drugs, motorbikes and other valuables from their possession.

Under the National Action Plan, the Rawalpindi Police have lodged cases against 7 suspects in Cantt, Airport, Ratta Amral and City Police Stations.—INP

Related