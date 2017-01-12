43 tube wells to be electrified soon: Commissioner

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Azmat Mehmood on Wednesday directed Managing Director WASA to ensure completion of the process of electrifying 43 tube wells in four National Assembly constituencies by the end of January.

Chairing a meeting here which reviewed progress of electrifying the tube-wells being installed in constituencies of NA,52,54,55 and 56.

MD WASA Raja Shaukat briefing the meeting about progress in this regard said that uptill now 4 tube-wells have been provided connection, 3 are under process and remaining 36 will be electrified by January 31.

He said the electrification will help farmers get water in-time for their crops without being effected by vagaries of weather and their land from getting barren.

The Commissioner said that Punjab Government was taking steps to facilitate farmers and electrification of tube wells was part of it.

He said Punjab benefited from the largest canal-irrigation system but due to malfunctioning of distribution system and seasonal variation, most tube-wells installed were diesel-run which was expensive. Hence the government has installed tube-wells which were electricity run.