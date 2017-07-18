42nd Int’l Nathiagali Summer College inaugurated

Scientists from world over converge in capital

Staff Reporter

Sustained, dedicated and concrete efforts in all sectors of science and technology are crucially required to help achieve the vision of transforming Pakistan into a developed society. This was the message conveyed by the bouquet of world’s top scientists who gathered here on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of the two-week long 42ndInternational Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs. The INSC was inaugurated by the country’s eminent scientist and former Chairman PAEC, Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad, NI, HI, SI.

The chief guest appreciated the remarkable ability of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) to hold the Nathiagali Summer College without any break for the last 42 years. He further said that Pakistan is fortunate to have been richly endowed with bright and young people who will one day be leading this nation. It is our job to educate them, to introduce them to the challenges of science and technology and to provide them with an opportunity to grow to become useful and productive citizens of a modern Pakistan. For a developing country like Pakistan, the Nathiagali Summer Colleges have set up a tradition of providing stimulus to the scientific activities in the country, especially in the area of physics.

The chief guest congratulated PAEC for timely completion of C-3 and C-4 and hoped that K-2 and K-3 would also be completed in due time. We certainly need more electrical energy, and I am sure that nuclear energy will remain an important part of the energy production program.

He also appreciated the very productive efforts of PAEC in the field of agriculture, industry, and especially cancer diagnostic and treatment care that it has established across the country. This success has been largely possible because PAEC has been investing in human resource development and has been producing manpower for its specific needs.

The expansion of the medical centers in the country for meeting the special health care needs of the people to deal with the menace of cancer is also a good omen. Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad also welcomed the foreign faculty members of the summer college.

Earlier, the Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem, HI, SI, addressed the occasion. He said that PAEC is active in collaboration with many international organizations such as International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Many research and training programs are in progress with IAEA and we are among the highest recipients of its technical support since 2004. He said that this college is affiliated with AS-ICTP and always supported financially & scientifically by the prestegious institute. He informed that this year, we have benefit of very distinguished forty foreign professor’s who travelled all the way to share the advancement of science at this forum.