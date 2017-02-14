41 sites for SEZs under CPEC identified

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Almost 41 sites for the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been identified. This act has been made in consultation with the provincial and federal governments. According to the Board of Investment (BoI), seven other sites for the SEZs have already been approved and notified by the BoI. Moreover, no different incentives have been offered to foreign investors than the local investors for making investment in these or other SEZs under the CPEC.

Additional Secretary, Board of Investment (BOI), Tuesday, gave a detailed briefing to The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reform on the Development and Management of Industrial Park under CPEC-Incentives given to local & foreigner investors in Special Economic Zones.

While giving briefing on the incentives given to local & foreign investors in this Special Economic Zones Additional Secretary informed the committee that there was no difference between incentives given to local & foreign investors in these zones.

The incentives offered include one-time exemption from duty and taxes on import of plant and machinery for developers and enterprises. 5-years tax holiday on income accruable in relation to the development and operation of the SEZ for the developer. 10 years’ tax holiday for enterprises on income accruable in relation to the production / operations started by 30.06.2020 and thereafter 5 years’ tax holiday for enterprises would be admissible.

After detailed briefing by the BOI, the committee recommended establishment of vocational and technical training centers in the Special Economic Zones for imparting technical training to the local workers in order to make them able to get jobs in the industries. The Committee was also briefed by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Water & Power on the terms and conditions of financing of CPEC Energy Projects and tariff structure as well. The Committee urged the concerned quarters to take special care of the environmental implications whenever initiating any Energy Projects under the CPEC.

Moreover, committee also constituted a four member subcommittee under the convenership of Ch. Jaffar Iqbal to look into the the matter of unnecessary delay in completion of Northern Bypass Peshawar and the issue of Water Distribution Network for Rawalpindi Cantonment Board/Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) based on Khanpur Dam water source (phase-III), Rawalpindi.