41 power pilferers held

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 41 more electricity thieves in various regions of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that 23 culprits were caught red-handed from Islamabad, 10 from Attock, three from Chakwal and five Rawalpindi Circles.

He said the drive was launched on the directives of CEO Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan. All the culprits were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.—APP

Related