40pc of cooked food is wasted in urban localities

Zubair Qureshi

Food waste has direct impact on our living and results in food security, environment degradation, poverty and wearing out of our social fabric. In order to check food waste youth should be sensitized to bring about change in the social behaviour of common people towards the food consumption. This was the crux of a talk presented by noted environmentalist Munir Ahmed who is Executive Director Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan).

He was talking to the youth living in the orphanage Pakistan Sweet Homes as chief guest. The event was organized by the Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC) in connection with its youth awareness programme to mark the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Munir Ahmed said 40 per cent of the cooked food is wasted in the urban areas of Pakistan that is 20 per cent of the total population. Most of the food is wasted at different banquets and weddings when people rush towards food and stock up their plates with more food than they can consume. The same is the case with the Iftar cum dinner parties in the holy month of Ramazan.