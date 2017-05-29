40,000 new jobs to be created this financial year

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Pakistan Peoples Party firmly believes in serving the masses irrespective of political affiliation and taking practical measures for the welfare of the people.

This he said as a chief guest while inaugurating Shakir institute of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences at Gharo and launching ceremony of Sadar Muhammad Shakir’s book “ Fikre Shakir” .

He said that it was a fact that unemployment was the biggest issue of the country and PPP government was trying its best to address the issue and as many 40 thousands new jobs would be provided to the youth in the new budget.

He stressed upon the private sector to come forward and to play its effective role to provide jobs to the unemployed youth. The minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla added “ Dr. Afzal of Shakir Medical Centre Gharo is doing well to serve the needy people and it is the need of the hour that such more philanthropists should come forward”.—INP

