400 people die in Ahmadpur tragedy: PML

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Central Secretary General and MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that 400 people had died in Ahmadpur East tragedy. Lists of still missing persons are being made, real and ideal service of the people of South Punjab was rendered by Ch Parvez Elahi, Sharif brothers are treating them as third degree citizens, both brothers praise each other but situation of poverty and backwardness in south Punjab is that our hundreds of children were burnt alive for one, one litre of petrol.

He said this after visiting the injured persons in Nishtar Hospital Multan and meeting their relatives while talking to the media. He said on arrival of Nawaz Sharif in Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital even staff members were laid on the beds so that Go Nawaz Go slogan is not raised and film of this is also available. Revealing the figure of more than 400 people’s death in the tragedy, Tariq Bashir Cheema said that he is saying this after personally meeting with local body’s chairmen and he has requested them to prepare lists of missing persons in their areas and provide these to us.

He emphatically said that effective strategy and legislation should be done for ensuring that tragedies like this and oil tankers accidents do not reoccur in future. He said basic health facilities are not available to the people of South Punjab region, work on establishing burn unit in Bahawalpur had started during tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi but the present rulers had stopped it.—NNI