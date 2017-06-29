400 feeders tripped due to downpour in city

City Reporter

As many as 400 feeders tripped in the Sindh metropolis in the wake of Wednesday evening’s downpour partially affecting the power supply in the city. According to a K-Electric official, teams had been mobilized and as soon as the rain stopped the power restoration work would be speeded up. The power supply was restored in Airport area and Dhabeji after brief interruption. The official advised the people to remain cautious and stay away from the snapped wires, as well as the electricity poles. In case of any emergency situation, they should contact at phone 118, he added.