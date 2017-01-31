40 suspects nabbed in police operation

City Reporter

Police conducted search operation in different parts of Iqbal Town division including Bhaigewal village in its adjoining areas on Monday night and arrested at least 40 suspects.

According to details, the law enforcement agency carried out house-to-house search and checked the identity documents of the resident and arrested 40 suspects who failed to produce any document. Rescue teams and bomb disposal squad personnel also conducted their training exercises during the operation.

The search operation was launched on the intelligence report that criminal elements are present in the area. The search operation will be expanded to other parts of the city very soon, the sources added.