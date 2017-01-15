40 percent raise in salary of MEAs announced

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that Monitoring & Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) are the linchpin of the department and the government has provided motorbikes and latest tablets to them, so that, they could perform better and help in achieving the targets of school education department (SED).

He stated this while addressing the ceremony held at Directorate of Staff Development to distribute Honda 125 motorbikes and tablet computers among the MEAs on Saturday. Special Secretary SED Imran Sikandar Bloch and Programme Director-DSD Ramzan Saeed, besides a good number of school education officials, attended the function. In his key-note address, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan announced an increase of 40 percent in the salary of MEAs. After this increase, their monthly salary would now be Rs. 26000.

The Minister also announced an annual increase of Rs. 1000 and asked them to work hard to help providing quality education to the students.

He said that the effective role of Chief Minister’s Monitoring Force has been copied by different departments, adding that other provinces have also introduced this model.

While appreciating the effective role of MEAs in achieving overall targets, he said that increase in salaries and provision of other facilities in shape of motor bikes and tablets is, but, a reward of their hard work and abilities, who have been working very hard at the grassroots so that our students could study in conducive atmosphere.