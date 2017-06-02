Over 40 people ‘die of thirst’ in Sahara Desert

Dirkou, Niger

Survivors say 44 people have died of thirst after their truck broke down in the Sahara Desert in northern Niger, the Red Cross has told media.

The six survivors, all women, walked to a remote village and are being looked after in Dirkou, Niger, Red Cross official Lawal Taher said. They say several children are among the dead.

The Ghanaians and Nigerians were trying to get to Libya, reports Nigerien news site Sahelien. So far no-one has visited the site to identify the bodies, Mr Taher added.

The route from Niger to Libya is one of the main ways migrants reach North Africa before crossing the Mediterranean Sea to get to Europe. Crossing the Sahara is one of the most perilous parts of the journey as migrants are crammed into pickup trucks often with only enough room for a few litres of water, reports Reuters news agency.

The unforgiving conditions of the Sahara Desert mean that a broken down vehicle is often a death sentence for migrants. Niger serves as a transit point for West Africans hoping to reach Europe to start a better life. Every year, tens of thousands of migrants cross the Sahara to reach Libya.—Agencies