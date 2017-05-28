40 patients die due to doctors’ strike in Abbottabad

Observer Report

Abbottabad

The ongoing young doctors’ strike at Ayub Medical College has taken lives of as many as 40 patients in four days, however, no action has been taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government so far.

The protesters boycotted educational activities at the campus and suspended medical services in the hospital, saying to continue the strike until the removal of board of governors that includes dean, medical director, hospital director and secretary.

Spokesman of the protesting doctors Dr Amin Afridi accused the management of conducting hirings on these aforementioned posts while infringing the rules.

He further demanded the government to give promised benefits to the doctors. On the other hand, over 250 operations were postponed due to the strike, whereas, only serious patients were treated in last four days.