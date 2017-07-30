Over 40 foreign delegates to participate in show

IEEEP FAIR 2017

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Over 40 foreign delegates and visitors have confirmed their participation in the Industrial Electrical & Electronics Exhibition of Pakistan (IEEEP) – the Pakistan’s largest international electrical and electronic engineering fair – to be held at the expo center Karachi from August 1 to 3rd this year (2017).

Governor Sindh Mr. Mohammad Zubair Umar will open the exhibition and address the delegates.

The Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan Karachi Center is organizing international event and Badar Expo Solutions – the private sector expo and trade fair managers- is the event manager.

Those countries, which so far have confirmed their participation are China, Iran, France, Germany, U.S.A, UK, South Korea, France, Japan, Sweden, Spain, Turkey, etc

While a large number of local companies are also attending the event in collaboration with their parent companies or headquarters, and as standalone entities.

NED University of Engineering and Technology is organizing the International Conference on Computing, Electronics and Electrical Engineering (ICCEEE), in collaboration with the event managing company Badar Expo Solutions. The Conference will be held on 2nd and 3rd August 2017 at Karachi Expo Centre alongside the 8th Industrial Electrical and Electronics Exhibition of Pakistan (IEEEP Fair).