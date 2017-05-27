40 cops awarded for excellent performance against anti-social elements

Peshawar

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan today rewarded Peshawar, Nowsher and Charsadda districts police with cash prizes and commendations certificates on excellent performance against terrorists, dacoits, robbers and proclaimed offenders at a special ceremony held here at CPO.

The Peshawar district’s police was awarded for arresting a dreaded terrorist during a raid and recovered 10 sacks containing 409 kilogram explosive material, uniform of security forces, 5 Rocket launchers, 12 hand grenades, 30 bore pistol, 10 pocket phones, one transmitter, 42 detonator, one commando uniform, 5 mobile hand free, 1000 meter prima cords, 5 RPG shell, 23 batteries, 4 pictures of sensitive places and 40 flush lights.

The arrest of the hardcore terrorist and recovery made saved Peshawar and surrounding districts from huge catastrophe.

Similarly Nowshera police in different raids had arrested various gangs of dacoits, robbery and mobile snatchers who used to loot vehicles and people on gun points and recovered the looted and stolen property including jewellery, money, goods, phone and other items.

Likewise the Charsadda special police team in a raid at Shabqadar Khawajawas had arrested dreaded terrorist and recovered suicide jackets, explosive materials rocket launchers, hand grenades and prima cords.

In other action, the Charsadda police after an encounter with the 5 notorious proclaimed offenders had arrested all 5 culprits two in injured condition and recovered 3 Kalashnikovs, 2 pistols and 5 hand grenades from their possessions.

Addressing the ceremony IGP Salahuddin Khan appreciated the performance of Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda police teams against the anti social elements saying KP police being a front line force have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the ongoing war against terror.

The IGP informed that police duty was very sensitive and they have to keep the province safe from any kind of terrorism for the sake of better future of our children and urged the force jawans to make their patrolling meaningful and result oriented and foil the nefarious designs of the miscreants well in time.

The IGP termed the performance of lower rank police officer as life blood for the police force and attributed better law & order situation of the province to their untried efforts and commitment to duty.

The IGP vowed that jawans who excelled in line of duty due to sheer hard work and commitment would be generously awarded and encouraged and hoped that force jawans will keep the safety of the province above all things and will ensure protection of life, honour and property of the general public at all cost.—APP