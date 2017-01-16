4 under custody robbers killed in accomplices’ firing

Gujrat

Four under custody robbers were allegedly killed in firing of accomplices while being taken for spotting and recovering looted valuables here on Sunday.

Police said that it was taking four under custody robbers for recovery of the looted valuables when their accomplices attacked the police party in Kanjah near Kot Ghulam Muhammad area of Gujrat.

All the four robbers identified as Liaqat, Husnain, Iftikhar and another were killed. The attackers fled from the scene after retaliatory firing of the police.—INP