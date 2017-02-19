4 main terrorist outfits identified

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed authorities to bring book those responsible for Sehwan blast of Thursday, officials revealed that security agencies have identified four principal extremist organisations for being involved in terrorist activities.

The identified terrorist bodies are defunct Tehrik—i-Taliban, Jamatul Ahrar, Daish which has infliltrated into Pakistan, and Lashkare Jhangi al-alami. They have leaders in Afghanistan and receive intructions and suicide bombers from there.

Sources said the arrest of four youngsters in Quetta and Khyberpukhtoonkhawa had led to pointation towards them. The TTP leader Maulvi Fazlullah, Jamat Ahrar Khalid Khorasani, Safdar Khorasani or Lahkare Jhangvi, have been demanded from Afghanistan. Daish is being controlled in Pakistan by a person named Haseeb Logri Afghan.

Their repatriation is being actively pursued, these sources said.