4 killed in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad encounters

Terror bid foiled in Jhelum

Faisalabad/Sheikhupura/Jhelum

Police foiled a terror plot in Jhelum by arresting three terrorists in an operation on Wednesday night.

The law enforcement agencies carried out a targeted operation in the jurisdiction of Chotala Police Station and nabbed three saboteurs named Shafqat Ali, Saqlain and Azhar Mahmood.

Weapons including two kalashnikovs, one shotgun and bullets were recovered in the crackdown. It is being stated that the recovered weapons were going to be used for terrorist activities in the country.

Four suspects were killed in two separate ‘encounters’ that took place in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura late Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said the suspects, Qaisar and Fayyaz, who were involved in serious offences including robberies, were being escorted for recovery when their accomplices opened fire on police team near Khanwala area to free them.

The gunfire by their accomplices seriously wounded the two suspects, while one of the attackers was also injured in retaliation by the law enforcers. The attackers, however, managed to flee away.

The wounded suspects succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.

Meanwhile, two suspected robbers were killed in another encounter in Sheikhupura.

Police said armed robbers were busy looting the people on Sargodha Road. They opened fire upon spotting a police vehicle, officials said. The retaliatory fire by the law enforcers left two robbers dead, while their accomplices fled taking advantage of the darkness.—INP