4 killed in Balochistan blast near Pak-Iran border

Our Correspondent

Panjgur

At least four people were killed and five injured in a blast close to the Pakistan-Iran border on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Abdul Jabbar Baloch confirmed the blast in Chedgi area near the Iranian border. He, however, said the nature of blast could not be immediately ascertained. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Levies and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site and started an investigation into the incident. Security was tightened in the area after the blast. According to initial information, the victims were identified as local shepherds.