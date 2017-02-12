4 killed, 2 kidnapped

Khairpur

At least four people were killed in separate incidents of violence and road accidents. Two women were kidnapped and four murderers arrested here on Sunday.

Police said that four culprits attacked a youth identified as Waqar Hussain Narejo with batons over financial issue in Makhdoom Mohallah of Khuhra city in Khairpur torturing him to death. The police arrested all the four culprits including Piyar Ali Khaskheli, Rafiq Khaskheli, Altaf Jumani and Feroze Khaskheli.

Armed men kidnapped two women including Tehseen Dhoondan 18, her mother Mst. Zameeran Dhoondan at gunpoint in village Essa Dhoondhan near Ahmedpur.

Two including 7-year-old boy Awais Malik and his father Yousaf died and another was injured when an over speeding tractor trolley knocked down a bike carrying three people at National Highway near New Jatoi Link Road.

Body of Rafiq Ahmed Tunio who went missing some 12 days earlier was recovered from Nara canal near Wadi Patni Rohri.

The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospital of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases into all incidents at respective police stations started the investigation.

Meanwhile, two brothers were gunned down while another sustained bullet injuries over an old enmity near Chak Chatha. According to police, Shoukat Ali of Wingay village had murdered Ijaz few years ago over a family feud. The accused’s brothers Liaqat Ali and Rafaqat Ali left their village and settled in Nokhar due to the enmity.—INP