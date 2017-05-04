4 hardcore TTP militants hanged

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Four hardcore terrorists, tried by Military Courts, were executed on Wednesday.

The terrorists were involved in the killing of innocent civilians and attacking the armed forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies.

Barkat Ali,son of Abdul Ghafar, Muhammad Adil, son of Muhamad Akbar Jan, Ishaq ,son of Abdul Hai and Latif-ur-Rehman, son of Saif-ur-Rehman) were actives members of the terrorist outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

All four terrorists admitted to their offences before the magistrate and trial court, and were subsequently awarded the death sentence, on ISPR statement read.

The terrorists were found guilty of various crimes including kidnapping and slaughtering of soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary, destruction of a police station, killing a junior commissioned officer, and possession of firearms and explosives.