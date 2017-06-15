4-day Chinese warships visit culminates

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Four days good will cum training visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group to Pakistan concluded on Wednesday. Three Chinese Navy warships CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU were part of this task group under the command of mission commander Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet, Pakistan Navy news release said. During stay at Karachi, the officers and men of the visiting ships held professional discussions and interactions with counterparts from Pakistan Navy on the subjects of mutual interests. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited PLA (N) ships and was accorded warm welcome upon arrival. The mission commander of Chinese Navy, Rear Admiral Shen Hao called on Senior Officials of Pakistan Navy and civilian dignitaries. In tandem, operational training activities, joint interactive sessions, table top discussions on professional topics and social events were also arranged between the officers and men of both friendly navies. At the end of the visit, a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) was conducted in the North Arabian Sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla and PLA (N) task group to enhance interoperability between the two navies. During the exercise the platforms of both the navies performed tactical maneuvers and boarding as well as Go Fast drills. Different serials of Air Defence exercise and Anti Ship Missile Defence Exercise were also concluded.